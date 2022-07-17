CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2022 TODAY: Alternate ways to check score if cisce.org crashes

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare the result of the Indian Certificate of School Exam, ICSE Class 10 today at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select your class

On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

This year the ICSE exam 2022 was held in two terms the results of the Term 1 exams, which were held in November and December of last year, have already been released. After the ICSE 10th result 2022 is declared, it is likely that the website shuts down for some time due to heavy traffic. To bypass the delay, candidates can opt for alternate ways to check the ICSE 10th Result.

ICSE Result 2022: How to check Via SMS

To check ICSE results through SMS, send seven digits unique ID to 09248082883

The ICSE result will be displayed on your mobile number.

ICSE Result 2022: Check via Digilocker and UMANG

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the digilocker.gov.in and UMANG apps too.

Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2022 date, time: ICSE 10th Results TODAY, know how to check scores at cisce.org