CISCE ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 today: When, how, where to check

ICSE Result 2022| Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 today at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their 10th result from the official websites-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examinations were held in November-December, 2021, the second-semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Click on the result link. Choose the ICSE/ ISC result link. Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information. You will see the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results on screen. Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022. Take a printout of the results for the future.

Read: ICSE class 10 results date announced: Know time and steps to check