CISCE ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 today: When, how, where to check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 today at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their 10th result from the official websites-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examinations were held in November-December, 2021, the second-semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check
