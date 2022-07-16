Search icon
ICSE class 10 results date announced: Know time and steps to check

ICSE class 10 results: This year, class 10 2nd Semester Exams were held from April 25 to May 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce ICSE class 10 result 2022 on July 17 at 5 pm, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday, PTI reported.

This year, ICSE (class 10) 2nd Semester Exams were held from April 25 to May 20, 2022 whereas ISC (class 12) semester 2 tests were conducted from April 26 and June 13, 2022.  

Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

ICSE class 10 results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.

