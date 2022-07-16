ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 date released: Know how, where to check ICSE result

File Photo

ICSE Board secretary Gerry Arathoon has announced that the ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17. He added that marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage in the final score.

According to the announcement, the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.

"Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the class 10 required to appear for both semester examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the class 10 exam.

"Therefore, the results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he said.

Here’s how to check the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022

* Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

* Click on the result link. Choose the ICSE/ ISC result link

* Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

* You will see the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results on screen.

* Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022

Take a printout of the results for future.

Here’s where you can check the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

(With PTI Inputs)