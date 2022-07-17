ICSE class 10 Result 2022 TODAY at 5pm at results.cisce.org, cisce.org- All you need to know

File photo

The ICSE class 10 result 2022 is to be declared shortly by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE) Board secretary Gerry Arathoon has announced that the ICSE class 10 results will be released on July 17. Both first and second semesters hold equal weightage in the final scores. Once released, ICSE 10th Result can be checked at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

ICSE class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 Result Date, time:

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website, and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

ICSE class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 weightage

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.

ICSE class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: Last 5 years' trends

2020-- 99.4

2019-- 98.54

2018-- 98.55

2017-- 98.53

2016-- 98.02

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.