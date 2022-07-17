ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 declared at cisce.org: 4 students share top rank with 99.8% marks

File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result for the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE) for Class 10 today at 5 pm. The board is expected to release the list of toppers on its official website - cisce.org soon.

Four students share top rank with 99.8 per cent marks, 34 are at second spot with 99.6 per cent as per the ICSE Class 10 Board Results 2022.

The ICSE Board didn’t release the toppers list in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, out of the 2,15,036 students, a total of 2,06,525 students had passed the exams. In 2021, the overall passing percentage stood at 99.98 per cent.

The ICSE Class 10 Results 2019 was topped by Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar’s Manhar Bansal with 99.60 per cent.

As announced by the ICSE Board secretary Gerry Arathoon, the ICSE class 10 results 2022 have been calculated on the basis of the marks of both first and second semesters. Both the semesters hold equal weightage in the final score.

The Board secretary said, “The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers”.

Students can check their results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The exams for ICSE Semester 2 started on April 25, 2022. The results were sent to the schools for all the students earlier. In case you are unable to check your result online, you can check it directly from your schools.

Students can also check the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 on mobile. For this, you have to send your unique ID to 09248082883.

Here’s how to check ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 online

Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link and then click on the ICSE/ ISC result link.

Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

You will now see the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results will appear on the screen

Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results.

Don’t forget to take a print out of the result as you may need it in future

Direct Link - cisceresults.trafficmanager.net/

The CISCE will be conducting only one exam at the end of the 2023 academic year for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12. Further, the council proposes to conduct the annual exam in February and March, 2023.