ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: CISCE likely to declare ICSE result by July at cisce.org

File photo

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 have been concluded today. The last exam for ICSE Class 10 was conducted today (May 23, 2022). As per CISCE notification issued at the beginning of the exams states that the ICSE Result 2022 is likely to be declared in July 2022.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022 for Class 10 Students.

CISCE to conduct only one exam at the end of 2023 academic year for ICSE Class 10, as well as for ISC Class 12. CISCE also proposes to conduct the annual exam in the months of February and March 2023.

“It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” a CISCE statement said.

CISCE has also revised the syllabus for the ICSE and ISC examinations 2023.