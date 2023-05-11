Search icon
ICSE 10th Result 2023 latest update: CISCE likely to release class 10th result next week, know how to check marksheet

Once released, CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of CISCE – cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

File photo

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) anytime soon. According to media reports, CISCE ICSE result 2023 is likely to be declared next week. However, there is no official notification released regarding ICSE Result Date is expected soon. Once released, CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of CISCE – cisce.org. With the CBSE Class 10 Results approaching, CISCE is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 Results soon.

CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023: List of Websites
cisce.org
results.cisce.org

ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website, cisce.org.
  • Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number
  • Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17. The CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

