CISCE ICSE 10th 2022: Past 5 years' result trends here

ICSE 10th Result 2022 | Photo : PTI

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today (July 17). Once released, candidates will be able to check their ICSE results online, on the official website - cisce.org.

CISCE 10th Result 2022 date and time are confirmed and as per that, students will be able to check their ICSE 10th Results from 5 pm today. Please note that even the official website now displays a notification that reads, "ICSE results will be published on17/07/2022 05:00 PM IST."

This year is the first time that CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 in two terms. It can be assumed that the result trend is going to be unpredictable this year.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Last 5 years' trends