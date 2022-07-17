Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICSE 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org, check direct link, pass percentage here

Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, results on the official website of the council -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

ICSE 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org, check direct link, pass percentage here
File photo

The ICSE class 10 result 2022 has been declared today by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). 99.97 per cent students pass exam. Four students share the top rank with 99.8% marks, 34 are at the second spot with 99.6%. ICSE 10th Results can be checked at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The marks of both first and second semesters are to be given equal weightage in the final score. The result is available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website, and through SMS. To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Direct link: ICSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2022 DECLARED

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students.  

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org
results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check
- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information
- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.