ICSE 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org, check direct link, pass percentage here

The ICSE class 10 result 2022 has been declared today by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). 99.97 per cent students pass exam. Four students share the top rank with 99.8% marks, 34 are at the second spot with 99.6%. ICSE 10th Results can be checked at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The marks of both first and second semesters are to be given equal weightage in the final score. The result is available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website, and through SMS. To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Direct link: ICSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2022 DECLARED

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students.

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.