ICMR Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 18 Scientist C posts till June 5, check salary, eligibility

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of ICMR - recruit.icmr.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist-C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of ICMR - recruit.icmr.org.in. The last date to apply is Jun 5, 2022, till 5:30 pm. A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Name of the posts 

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology)
Scientist-C (Medical)
Scientist-E (Medical)
Scientist-C (Rodent breeding and experimentation)
Scientist-C (Non-human Primate Breeding and Experimentation)
Scientist-C (Equine Breeding and Experimentation)
Scientist – C (Sheep, Goat, and Porcine Breeding and Experimentation)
Scientist – C (Veterinary Pathology)
Scientist – C (Veterinary Biochemistry or Biotechnology)
Scientist-C (Non-Medical)(Bioinformatics)
Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Biostatistics)
Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Applied Biology)

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Salary 

Rs 67,700-Rs 2,08,700 (pre-revised Grade pay: Rs 6600) 

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification 

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology)

The candidate should have a First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognised University in Public Health Entomology. 

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

Rs 1,500 will be charged as an application fee. SC/ST/Women /PWD/EWS candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Process of selection 

Candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria, in respect of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc shall be short-listed.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

If you are interested and eligible to apply, you can do so by visiting the official website - recruit.icmr.org.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2022.

