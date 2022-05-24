ICMR Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 18 Scientist C posts till June 5, check salary, eligibility

File Photo

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist-C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of ICMR - recruit.icmr.org.in. The last date to apply is Jun 5, 2022, till 5:30 pm. A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Name of the posts

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology)

Scientist-C (Medical)

Scientist-E (Medical)

Scientist-C (Rodent breeding and experimentation)

Scientist-C (Non-human Primate Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist-C (Equine Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist – C (Sheep, Goat, and Porcine Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist – C (Veterinary Pathology)

Scientist – C (Veterinary Biochemistry or Biotechnology)

Scientist-C (Non-Medical)(Bioinformatics)

Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Biostatistics)

Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Applied Biology)

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Salary

Rs 67,700-Rs 2,08,700 (pre-revised Grade pay: Rs 6600)

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology)

The candidate should have a First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognised University in Public Health Entomology.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Rs 1,500 will be charged as an application fee. SC/ST/Women /PWD/EWS candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria, in respect of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc shall be short-listed.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

If you are interested and eligible to apply, you can do so by visiting the official website - recruit.icmr.org.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2022.