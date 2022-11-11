Search icon
ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 registration deadline extended

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website– icmai.in.

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 registration deadline extended
Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date to submit the online application forms and make corrections in the Intermediate and Final December 2022 exam form. Candidates can now submit the form by November 12. Interested candidates can apply through the official website– icmai.in. The Last date to make corrections to the application form is November 12, 2022.

ICMAI to open four new examination centres -- Kanchipuram (Tamilnadu), Palghar (Maharastra), Gaya (Bihar), and Serampore (West Bengal) in December 2022.

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 Exam: Important Dates

Last date for submission of the examination application form online: November 12, 2022

Correction in the examination application form: November 9 - November 12, 2022

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 Exam: Online Form Fill-Up Procedure

Step 1: Visit the official website- icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Intermediate and Final December 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Enter the current registration number and then press the 'Click Here' button.

Step 4: Press the “Click Here” button beside the "Registration No." field in the "Online Examination Application" form.

Step 5: Fill in the student's details then press the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Upload photo, signature and make payment.

