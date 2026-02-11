FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: Says 'People started Saying I’m finished'

Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

Finally! Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots sequels, drops major updates: 'I had ideas, haven't found...'

Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind mass shooting at high school in British Columbia?

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi denies pushing for India talks, says 'Govt reversed boycott after ICC acknowledged Bangladesh injustice'

Raipur Institute of Technology launches Chhattisgarh-wide blockchain bootcamp & hackathon in collaboration with Kalp

Vande Mataram to be played before Jana Gana Mana: Centre's new guidelines for national song; Why?

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: Says 'People started Saying I’m finished'

Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36

Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed

Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb squad deployed

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in, Check steps to d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

ICMAI has released the results for the December 2025 CMA exams. Intermediate and Final level results are available on the official website, with toppers from Jaipur and Kolkata.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the results for the December 2025 session of the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) examinations. Both the Intermediate and Final level results are now available for candidates on the official ICMAI website, icmai.in, as of February 11. The exams for the December session were conducted between December 10 and 17, 2025, with the foundation exam held on December 13.

CMA December 2025 Toppers

The Institute has also announced the list of top performers in both the Intermediate and Final levels, with several students achieving remarkable success.

Intermediate Toppers:

Pari Agarwal

Bhavya Sharma

Jayash Wadhwani

These outstanding students hail from Jaipur, showcasing the region’s prominence in the CMA examinations.

Final Toppers:

MD Faizan from Kolkata

Mohit Sukhani from Jaipur

Kanika Dangayech from Jaipur

These top achievers have set a high benchmark for future candidates and are a testament to the level of excellence maintained in the CMA program.

How to Check ICMAI CMA Results

Candidates who appeared for the CMA December 2025 exams can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: icmai.in

Click on the “CMA result December 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your required login credentials

View and download the result displayed on the screen

Check your qualifying status and save the result for future reference

Additionally, ICMAI has opened the result verification window, allowing candidates to verify their scores within a given timeframe. Candidates who meet the minimum passing criteria will be declared qualified.

What’s Included in the CMA Scorecard

The CMA scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subjects attempted, marks obtained in each paper, and the overall status of the exam. It is important to note that the CMA result carries lifetime validity.

Passing Criteria for ICMAI CMA Exams

To pass any stage of the CMA program, whether at the Intermediate or Final level, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A minimum of 40% marks in each paper

An overall aggregate of 50% in the respective group

Candidates who wish to request a scorecard verification can do so by paying a fee within 30 days of the result declaration. If there is an increase in marks following the verification, the fee will be refunded.

Conclusion

The successful completion of the CMA exams marks a significant achievement in the academic journey of many aspirants. With the results now available and the verification process in place, candidates can take the necessary steps toward their future career in cost and management accounting. The ICMAI continues to maintain the rigorous standards of the CMA program, ensuring that qualified professionals are well-prepared to meet industry demands.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: Says 'People started Saying I’m finished'
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36
Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed
Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb squad deployed
ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in, Check steps to d
Finally! Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots sequels, drops major updates: 'I had ideas, haven't found...'
Finally! Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots sequels
Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind mass shooting at high school in British Columbia?
Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi
Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement