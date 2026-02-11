ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

ICMAI has released the results for the December 2025 CMA exams. Intermediate and Final level results are available on the official website, with toppers from Jaipur and Kolkata.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the results for the December 2025 session of the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) examinations. Both the Intermediate and Final level results are now available for candidates on the official ICMAI website, icmai.in, as of February 11. The exams for the December session were conducted between December 10 and 17, 2025, with the foundation exam held on December 13.

CMA December 2025 Toppers

The Institute has also announced the list of top performers in both the Intermediate and Final levels, with several students achieving remarkable success.

Intermediate Toppers:

Pari Agarwal

Bhavya Sharma

Jayash Wadhwani

These outstanding students hail from Jaipur, showcasing the region’s prominence in the CMA examinations.

Final Toppers:

MD Faizan from Kolkata

Mohit Sukhani from Jaipur

Kanika Dangayech from Jaipur

These top achievers have set a high benchmark for future candidates and are a testament to the level of excellence maintained in the CMA program.

How to Check ICMAI CMA Results

Candidates who appeared for the CMA December 2025 exams can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: icmai.in

Click on the “CMA result December 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your required login credentials

View and download the result displayed on the screen

Check your qualifying status and save the result for future reference

Additionally, ICMAI has opened the result verification window, allowing candidates to verify their scores within a given timeframe. Candidates who meet the minimum passing criteria will be declared qualified.

What’s Included in the CMA Scorecard

The CMA scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subjects attempted, marks obtained in each paper, and the overall status of the exam. It is important to note that the CMA result carries lifetime validity.

Passing Criteria for ICMAI CMA Exams

To pass any stage of the CMA program, whether at the Intermediate or Final level, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A minimum of 40% marks in each paper

An overall aggregate of 50% in the respective group

Candidates who wish to request a scorecard verification can do so by paying a fee within 30 days of the result declaration. If there is an increase in marks following the verification, the fee will be refunded.

Conclusion

The successful completion of the CMA exams marks a significant achievement in the academic journey of many aspirants. With the results now available and the verification process in place, candidates can take the necessary steps toward their future career in cost and management accounting. The ICMAI continues to maintain the rigorous standards of the CMA program, ensuring that qualified professionals are well-prepared to meet industry demands.