ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the CMA June 2026 exam dates, with Intermediate and Final exams scheduled from June 11 to 18, 2026 and the Foundation exam on June 14, 2026; candidates must apply before the April deadlines.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the official schedule for the CMA June 2026 examinations. This update is important for students preparing for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final levels of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) course.

Exam dates announced:

The official notification states that Intermediate and Final exams will take place between June 11 and June 18 in the year 2026. The Foundation exam will be held on June 14, 2026. The Intermediate and Final examinations will extend across several days, while the Foundation exam will occur on one specific day. The candidates need to examine the complete timetable to find the precise schedule of their examination papers.

Subject-wise schedule:

The exams will take place during both the morning and afternoon examination periods. The Intermediate students will take their Business Laws and Ethics exam on June 11, 2026. The Final students will take their Corporate and Economic Laws exam on the same date. The remaining papers for both levels will be conducted between June 12 and June 18, 2026. The major subjects that students must study include Financial Accounting, Cost Management, Operations Management, and Strategic Management. Students should go to the official ICMAI website to obtain the complete subject-wise schedule and verify their examination times.

Important registration dates:

ICMAI has also announced the last dates for submitting examination forms.

Intermediate and final:

Last date without late fee: April 10, 2026

With a late fee of Rs 500: April 11 to April 17, 2026

Foundation:

Last date without late fee: April 15, 2026

With a late fee of Rs 500: April 16 to April 22, 2026

All candidates must submit their application forms online through the official ICMAI portal. It is advisable to complete the process before the deadline to avoid paying the late fee.

What students should do next:

With the exam schedule now released, students should begin planning their preparation seriously. The CMA June 2026 examinations will show better results through three study methods, which include creating a study timetable, conducting regular study sessions and solving past examination papers.