ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June 2022 Result DECLARED at icmai.in: Here's all you need to know

ICMAI CMA inter and final June 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- icmai.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate and final June 2022 result at the official website-- icmai.in. Candidates who appeared for the ICMAI CMA exam 2022 can check their result from the official website using their registration number. The Inter and final papers were based on the 2016 syllabus.

ICMAI Inter and final results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in
  • On the homepage click on that reads, "Inter & Final Result for June 2022 Term of examination is now available at the following server: https://eicmai.in/1sd4j8-Result-22/index.htm "
  • Copy the URL and paste in the browser
  • Click on the link for inter and Final results
  • Key in your registration number
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

