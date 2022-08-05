ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam DECLARED at icmai.in, get direct link here

File photo

Institute of Cost Accountants of India Committee on Management Accounting (ICMAI CMA) Foundation Result 2022 has been declared for the June examination. Candidates can check ICAI CMA foundation result 2022 PDF available on the official website-- icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June exam 2022 was conducted on July 8, 2022. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks can request a verification. Candidates can request verification within 30 days after the result is declared and a fee of Rs 250 is payable for the verification.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website--icmai.in

On the homepage, Click on the 'Result for June 2022 Foundation Examinations' link

A new page would open

Click on the option that reads: 'Please click here to check Online Result'

Key in your identification number and submit the credentials

ICMAI CMA foundation result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and take a printout of the result

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022: Direct link