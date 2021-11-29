ICMAI CMA exam 2021: Admit card expected to be released soon at icmai.in - Details here

The admit card for ICMAI CMA exam will be released soon by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Candidates can download ICMAI CMA admit card through the official website, icmai.in once released.

ICMAI CMA exam is scheduled to begin on December 8. ICMAI CMA will conduct the intermediate and final exams till December 15. ICMAI CMA will be held in online mode.

Steps to download CMA admit card 2021

Step 1 – Visit the official website of ICMAI - icmai.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the student's tab in the menu bar and click on the exams link

Step 3 – Click on the admit card link given there

Step 4 – Select your CMA course; enter your login details and download the admit card

Step 5 – Take a printout for future reference

Details to be checked on CMA admit card 2021