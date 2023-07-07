Search icon
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here

Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 through the official website – icmai.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) to conduct the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) final and intermediate exams from July 15, 2023. Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 through the official website – icmai.in.  

Intermediate tests will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, final exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. While the CMA Foundation test for 2023 will be held on July 16 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

  • Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at icmai.in.
  • Click on the ‘updates’ section.
  • click on the “Admit Card for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 Term” link
  • Enter your registration number. Now, click on the login option.
  • Your ICMAI CMA admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
