ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) to conduct the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) final and intermediate exams from July 15, 2023. Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 through the official website – icmai.in.

Intermediate tests will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, final exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. While the CMA Foundation test for 2023 will be held on July 16 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

