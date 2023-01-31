ICMAI CMA 2023 exam registration process ends today: See how and where to apply

The registration process for the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Cost Management Accounting (CMA) 2023 exam will end today (January 31). Candidates who want to apply for the ICMAI CMA exam 2023 and have not registered yet can apply from the official website-- icmai.in.
After the selection process ends, the authorities will announce the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates. The authorities will also release the cities, exam patterns, and other guidelines on the official website.
ICMAI CMA 2023: How to apply
ICMAI CMA 2023: Exam details
According to the latest updates, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 foundation examination has been scheduled to be held in a home-based online mode, whereas the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted in an offline mode.