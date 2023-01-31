Search icon
ICMAI CMA 2023 exam registration process ends today: See how and where to apply

The ICMAI CMA 2023 exam registration process will end today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam registration ends today | Photo: PTI

The registration process for the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Cost Management Accounting (CMA) 2023 exam will end today (January 31). Candidates who want to apply for the ICMAI CMA exam 2023 and have not registered yet can apply from the official website-- icmai.in. 

After the selection process ends, the authorities will announce the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates. The authorities will also release the cities, exam patterns, and other guidelines on the official website.

ICMAI CMA 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit ICMAI’s official website- icmai.in
  • Click on the Admissions tab available on the screen
  • Select a CMA course i.e. Foundation, Intermediate or Final 
  • Enter the required details and then register
  • Login using the necessary details and fill out the registration form
  • Upload all the mentioned documents and then make the payment of the registration fee
  • Now, click on the submit button
  • Download ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination registration form
  • Take a printout of the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form for future reference.

ICMAI CMA 2023: Exam details 

According to the latest updates, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 foundation examination has been scheduled to be held in a home-based online mode, whereas the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted in an offline mode. 

