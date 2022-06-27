TS ICET 2022: Application window to close today, apply at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2022 | File photo

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 application window will end today. For candidates who are willing to apply but haven't applied yet, today is the last date. Candidates who wish to apply for the TS ICET 2022 exam can register today on the official website –icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay a late fee for TS ICET 2022 application submission after today. The TS ICET 2022 Correction window would be opened for candidates from July 13 till July 17, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 Admit Card will be released on July 18, 2022.



Candidates can apply till July 11, 2022, by paying a late fee of Rs. 250. Beyond this, candidates would be able to apply on July 18, 2022, with a late fee of Rs. 500 and then till July 23, 2022, with a late fee of Rs. 1000.

TS ICET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the application form

Submit the application fee and fill in the form

Upload all documents asked for and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is set to conduct the TS ICET 2022 exam on July 27 and July 28, 2022. TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for those candidates who are seeking admissions into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

Read: Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 postponed: Check details here