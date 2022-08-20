Search icon
ICAR Exam 2022: NTA ICAR UG, PG, PhD exam schedule released at icar.nta.nic.in, check here

ICAR AIEEA (UG) exam will be conducted on September 13,14 and 15 and AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

File photo

ICAR Exam 2022: The exam dates for ICAR Entrance exams for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2022-23 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). ICAR to conduct the entrance exam in the month of September. 

ICAR AIEEA (UG) exam will be conducted on September 13,14 and 15, 2022 and ICAR AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20, 2022.

Online submission of applications for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 for admission to UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes for the academic session 2022-23 were held from July 20, to Augsut 19, 2022 at icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm till August 26, 2022.

ICAR Entrance Exam 2022- Direct Link To Apply

