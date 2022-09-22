ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2022 question papers, responses and answer key. Candidates can access these documents through the candidates' login tab on icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR UG AIEEA exams 2022 were conducted from September 13 to September 14. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” NTA said.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections