ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card released at icar.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card: ICAR All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will take place on September 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

File photo

The admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022) has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who will take the AIEEA UG 2022 entrance examination can download the admit card through the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at icar.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' link
  • Key in your application number and Date of Birth
  • AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

