ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card released at icar.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022) has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who will take the AIEEA UG 2022 entrance examination can download the admit card through the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at icar.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' link

Key in your application number and Date of Birth

AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card Direct Link