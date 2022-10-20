ICAR AIEEA PG result 2022 DECLARED at icar.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for both Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD exams. Candidates can check ICAR AIEEA PG result 2022 on the official website icar.nta.nic.in. To access ICAR AIEEA PG Scorecard 2022, candidates need to key in their application number and date of birth and login to the website. Candidates can check the result link and download their scorecards.

NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) exams on September 20. The PG exam was held in the Morning session and the PhD exam was conducted in the Afternoon session.

ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard 2022: Steps to check result

Visit the official website - icar.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘AIEEA PG score card 2022’ link.

Add application number, date of birth and security pin.

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access the ICAR login

Now, check and download your scorecard via the available options

Take a printout of the result for future reference

ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard 2022: direct link