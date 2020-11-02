ICAR AIEEA, AICE Results 2020 declared at icar.nta.nic.in; steps to download, direct link here

ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination, a computer-based test, was held by NTA on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) -JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 exam was conducted on September 23.

The ICAR AIEAA 2020 counselling schedule will soon be updated on the official website.

How to check ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the examination link to check the scorecard.

3. A new page will appear on the display screen.

4. Login with your credentials.

5. The ICAR AIEEA, AICE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The ICAR AIEEA 2020 result is based on the individual scores obtained by a candidate.

ICAR AIEEA Counselling 2020

Candidates who qualify the ICAR AIEEA exam will be eligible to attend the ICAR AIEEA 2020 counselling 2020, during which, the candidates will be required to make a choice of a subject and the agricultural university.

About ICAR

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & PhD agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.