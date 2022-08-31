ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: Edit window will close today, details here

Photo: PTI

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Edit Window for making changes in the application form will close today (August 31) at the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the ICAR AIEEA, AICE edit window facility is only available till today evening.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Edit Window facility opened for all candidates who registered for these exams. During this time, everyone was allowed to make basic changes in their forms, in case they wanted to. It was also advised to all candidates to cross-check all changes made as the submissions made now, will be considered final.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: How to edit applications

Candidates must visit the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research - icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Correction Window for AIEEA, AICE courses

A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked

Your ICAR AIEEA, AICE application form will be displayed

Make changes wherever necessary, save them and then submit them

Also remember to take a print of the form for future references.

Read: NEET UG 2022: NTA releases answer key at neet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here