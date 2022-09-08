Search icon
NTA ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City intimation slip OUT: Website, steps to check here

NTA ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city information slip has been released at icar.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

NTA ICAR AIEEA City Information Slip 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip today, September 8 at the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth. 

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 will be held online between September 13 to September 15. The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush. 

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 admit card is also expected to be out soon.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip: How to download

  • Visit the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip link
  • Enter the application number and date of birth on the new page that appears
  • The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 city intimation slip will get displayed on the screen with the exam city name
  • Download and take a printout of the city intimation slip for further reference.

