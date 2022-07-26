ICAI IARI Admit Card 2022 OUT! See how to check hall ticket at iari.res.in

ICAI IARI Admit card 2022 released | Photo: Pixabay

ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute, IARI has released the admit card for the Assistant post preliminary examination at the official website of-- iari.res.in. The ICAR preliminary computer-based test is scheduled to be held on July 29 in four shifts from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

“The admit card for the post of Assistant will be available for download from 26th July 2022 onwards. Candidates may log in to the portal on the IARI website for downloading the admit card," reads the official notification.

ICAR IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website at www.iari.res.in

On the homepage, click on Admit Card link under Recruitment Cell link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The evaluation process for the ICAR IARI will be calculated on the basis of their aggregate in paper 1 of the Mains Examination and Paper 2. In case any candidate does not score the minimum qualifying marks in paper 1, the answer sheet of his/her paper 2 will not be evaluated.

Further, the candidates will be called on the aggregate performance in papers 1 and 2 of the main examinations. Candidates will be called for skill tests. If a candidate does not appear in a skill test, then he/she will not be eligible for the post.

