ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II to begin from November 28, check direct link, other details

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI is all set to hold the Mock Test series II for the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam which will be held starting from December 14, 2022. As per the latest notice, the mock test series will be held from November 28, 2022.

The notice read, "In continuation of Mock Test Paper Series – I, the Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – II from November 28, 2022, for students appearing in CA Foundation December 2022 examination. The mock test will be conducted in physical/virtual mode(s). Those students appearing in physical mode may contact their respective regional councils & respective branches."

READ | JNUEE 2022 Application correction window ends today at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, some important points to remember

The mock test will start on November 28, 2022, and will conclude on December 1, 2022. The timings for the mock test series are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm on November 28 - 29 and November 30 – December 1 respectively.

ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II: Date, Time

November 28, 2022: Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting (2 pm to 5 pm)

November 29, 2022: Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting (2 pm to 5 pm)

November 30, 2022: Paper 3 - Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics (2 pm to 4 pm)

December 1, 2022: Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge ( 2 pm to 4 pm)

Candidates can also register for the mock test series before it begins.

READ | UPMSP releases UP Board Exams 2023 Sample Papers for Class 12 at upmsp.edu.in, check direct link to download

ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.icai.org

Step 2: Click on Students on the homepage and select Important Announcement and click on Mock Test Paper Series II.

Step 3: Select the link given in the notice to register

Step 4: Fill in the form and submit

According to the official schedule, the December Foundation Exam is scheduled for December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022. The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Admit Card is expected to be released soon.