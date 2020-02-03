ICAI to release CA Foundation, CA IPCC 2019 result soon at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result of candidates who appeared to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination on its official website- icaiexam.icai.org today or tomorrow.

According to media reports, the result will be declared by 3rd Feb 2020 evening or morning of 4th Feb 2020.

The examination was held in the month of November. Apart from icaiexam.icai.org, the result will also be available at caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in and icai.org.

The appeared candidates can get their result vial email or SMS.

The most important thing needed to check the result is the roll number and registration number. So for that keep your admit cards handy. The relevant websites for checking the result are icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation result...

1. Go to the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on the download result link of ICAI CA Foundation

3. Enter registration number, roll number

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference.