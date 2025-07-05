ICAI Results 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final May results to be announced on..., check how to access scorecard

The Intermediate examination for group 1 was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was to be held on May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was to be held on May 8 10 and 13.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam results tomorrow, i.e., July 6. Once declared, candidates can access the results on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

As per an official notice, ICAI CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared tomorrow at around 2 p.m. while CA Foundation results will be out at around 5 p.m. This year, the CA May examinations were conducted from May 2 to 14.

The Intermediate examination for group 1 was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was to be held on May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was to be held on May 8 10 and 13. However, exams that were to be held between May 9-14 were postponed due to India-Pakistan conflict.

Later, the CA Foundation exam was held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21.

Here's how to access scorecard

1. In order to check results, candidates need to visit the official website, i.e., icai.nic.in

2. On the home page, select the CA Final, Intermediate or Foundation May 2025 exam result link, as required.

3. Enter your login details and click on 'submit'.

4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download the same for future reference.