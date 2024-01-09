ICAI Result November 2023 declared: Madhur Jain tops CA final, Jay Devang Jimulia secures AIR 1 in inter

These exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI results available on icai.nic.in. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website.

Madhur Jain from Jaipur has secured all India rank 1 in CA final exams. He scored 77.38 percentage. Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai is at number 2 position.

ICAI CA Inter result 2023: Toppers' list

Jay Devang Jimulia: 691/800 marks or 86.38 per cent

Bhageria Tanay: 688/800 marks or 86 per cent

Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala: 668/800 marks or 83.50 per cent

ICAI CA Final result November 2023: Toppers' list

Madhur Jain: 619/800 marks or 77.38 per cent

Sanskruti Atul Parolia: 599/800 marks or 74.88 per cent

Tikendra Kumar Singhal, Rishi Malhotra: 590/800 marks or 73.75 per cent

ICAI CA Inter, Final results: How to check