ICAI Result November 2023 declared: Madhur Jain tops CA final, Jay Devang Jimulia secures AIR 1 in inter

These exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023.

Sonali Sharma

Jan 09, 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI results available on icai.nic.in. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website. 

Madhur Jain from Jaipur has secured all India rank 1 in CA final exams. He scored 77.38 percentage. Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai is at number 2 position.

ICAI CA Inter result 2023: Toppers' list

  • Jay Devang Jimulia: 691/800 marks or 86.38 per cent
  • Bhageria Tanay: 688/800 marks or 86 per cent
  • Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala: 668/800 marks or 83.50 per cent

ICAI CA Final result November 2023: Toppers' list

  • Madhur Jain: 619/800 marks or 77.38 per cent
  • Sanskruti Atul Parolia: 599/800 marks or 74.88 per cent
  • Tikendra Kumar Singhal, Rishi Malhotra: 590/800 marks or 73.75 per cent

ICAI CA Inter, Final results: How to check 

  • Visit to icai.nic.in.
  • Open the CA Inter or Final result link, as required.
  • Login to the page with your roll number and application number.
  • Check your result.
