ICAI Result November 2023 declared: Madhur Jain tops CA final, Jay Devang Jimulia secures AIR 1 in inter

These exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI results available on icai.nic.in. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website.
Madhur Jain from Jaipur has secured all India rank 1 in CA final exams. He scored 77.38 percentage. Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai is at number 2 position.
ICAI CA Inter result 2023: Toppers' list
ICAI CA Final result November 2023: Toppers' list
ICAI CA Inter, Final results: How to check