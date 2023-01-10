Search icon
ICAI Result 2022: CA Final, Inter Result for November exams released on icai.nic.in, direct link to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter results for 2022; check direct links here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

ICAI Results 2022: The Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter results have been posted on icai.org and icai.nic.in by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Students can visit official websites to check the results. To check the outcome, students must provide their roll number, pin number, or registration number.

The CA Final and Inter Exams were undertaken by the ICAI from November 1 through November 17, 2022.

Check out direct links here:

Direct Link to ICAI CA Final Result 2022 - Here

Direct Link for the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 - Here

Direct Link for the ICAI CA Inter Units Result 2022 - Here

ICAI Results 2022: Step-by-step guide on how to check results?

Visit the ICAI's official results website at icai.nic.in.

The "ICAI CA Final Result 2022" or "ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022" links should be selected.

Type in the registration, roll, or pin number.

Your outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Check your outcome and save it for later use.

