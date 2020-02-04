ICAI releases CA Foundation, CA IPCC 2019 result at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the result of candidates who appeared to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination on its official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

The examination was held in the month of November. Apart from icaiexam.icai.org, the result will also be available at caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in and icai.org.

The appeared candidates can get their result vial email or SMS.

The most important thing needed to check the result is the roll number and registration number. So for that keep your admit cards handy. The relevant websites for checking the result are icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation result...

1. Go to the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on the ICAI CA Intermediate (Old and New) and Foundation result link

3. Enter registration number/pin number and roll number

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference.