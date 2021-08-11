ICAI releases CA 2021 exam schedule for December session - Check details here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday released foundation, intermediate and final course exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants for December 2021 session. The schedule can be checked on the official website of ICAI website, icai.org.
Candidates can start applying for the exams from September 16. The application process for the same will continue till September 30.
You can register for the exam after paying a fee of Rs 600. All exams will be held in a single shift from 2-5 pm.
Here is the schedule of the exam:
CA Foundation Course exam (New Scheme): December 13, 15, 17, 19
CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students):
Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12
Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18
CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme:
Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12
Group 2: December 14, 16, 18 and 20
CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students)
Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11
Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19
CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme
Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11
Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19
The ICAI has also announced the exam schedule of members for the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO) Part I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).