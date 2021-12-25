ICAI ISA Admit Card 2022 released isaat.icaiexam.icai.org, exam on January 8 - Direct link

ICAI ISA Admit Card 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Admit Card for Information Systems Audit (ISA) 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website, isaat.icaiexam.icai.org. The Information Systems Audit Assessment Test (ISA AT) is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2022. The exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines.

A candidate for the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test shall be declared ordinarily to have passed the test if he/she secures a minimum of 60% (Sixty Percent) marks in aggregate in the ISA Course Assessment Test.

Date of Examination: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Timings of Examination: 9 am to 1 pm

Syllabus: Syllabus for ISA-AT shall be as notified by the Committee on Information Technology / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board. The syllabus will be shown to the candidates while filling their ISA-AT test form based on the Institute’s data. In case it is not shown correctly, you can give your feedback on the same for further checking. The data as per office records will be taken as final and the admit cards will be released accordingly.

Examination Centres: The Institute reserves its right to withdraw any centre and/or the Zone and/or transfer all or a part of the candidates of a zone to another zone at any stage without assigning any reason. Once a centre is opted for, no change is allowed under any circumstances unless the centre has been withdrawn. Some of the big cities (Mumbai and New Delhi) have been divided into zones, with each zone covering certain areas. Each zone is treated as an examination centre and allotted with a code number.

ICAI ISA Admit Card 2022 direct link: isaat.icaiexam.icai.org/