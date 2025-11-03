ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result September 2025: Once released, students can check the result on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare the result and merit list of Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final today, November 3, 2025. Once released, students can check the result on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Result Timings

The CA Intermediate and Final results will be announced today at around 2 pm, whereas the Foundation results will be released at around 5 pm.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Step-by-step to download Result online

Visit the official website icai.nic.in/icai.org.

under the "Check Results" section, click on the Final, Intermediate or Foundation link, respectively.

Enter your roll number and captcha code and your result will be displayed on the screen.

To check the merit list, click on "Check Merit List" section and enter the credentials.

Download and save the result and merit list for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Details

The CA Final examinations were held on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were conducted on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025, while the Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Direct Link To Check Results: 'ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result Link'