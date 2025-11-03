FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Hema Malini papped at airport, shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra, fans react

Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details

Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...

From Humans in the Loop to Lokah: 4 must-watch Indian films streaming now on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here

Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video

Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'

Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEALED

Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Hema Malini papped at airport, shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra, fans react

Hema Malini papped at airport, shares MAJOR health update on Dharmendra

Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details

Good news for communters: Indian Railways set to run new Vande Bharat train

Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...

Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, Jaya saved song

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result September 2025: Once released, students can check the result on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare the result and merit list of Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final today, November 3, 2025. Once released, students can check the result on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in. 

ICAI CA Result Timings

The CA Intermediate and Final results will be announced today at around 2 pm, whereas the Foundation results will be released at around 5 pm.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Step-by-step to download Result online

  • Visit the official website icai.nic.in/icai.org.
  • under the "Check Results" section, click on the Final, Intermediate or Foundation link, respectively.
  • Enter your roll number and captcha code and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • To check the merit list, click on "Check Merit List" section and enter the credentials.
  • Download and save the result and merit list for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Details

The CA Final examinations were held on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were conducted on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025, while the Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Direct Link To Check Results: 'ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result Link'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details
Good news for communters: Indian Railways set to run new Vande Bharat train
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, Jaya saved song
From Humans in the Loop to Lokah: 4 must-watch Indian films streaming now on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms
From Humans in the Loop to Lokah: 4 must-watch Indian films streaming now
ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here
ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and
Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video
Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE