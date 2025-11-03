ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here

Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details
EDUCATION
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result September 2025: Students can check the result on the official websites of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.
The CA Final examinations were held on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were conducted on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025, while the Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.
The CA Final examinations were held on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were conducted on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025, while the Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.
Direct Link To Check Results: 'ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result Link'