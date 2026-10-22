ICAI CA Inter Result Sep 2026 Declared: Scorecard, pass percentage, merit list at caresults.icai.org

ICAI has declared CA Inter Result Sep 2026 today. Candidates can download scorecard at caresults.icai.org using roll number and registration number. Check pass percentage, merit list, direct link here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA Inter Sep 2026 exam. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter Sep session between Sep 04 and Sep 15, 2026, can now download their scorecard and check the merit list at the official result page of ICAI.

The direct link to download CA Inter result Sep 2026 PDF has been activated on the result portal. ICAI has also released CA Inter Pass Percentage Sep 2026 and All India Rank list.

Candidates have to enter their ICAI login details - roll number and registration number to download their scorecard. The scorecard includes candidate's name, gender, category, DOB; Candidate's photo; Course/exam name; Examination session/year; Roll number; Course group name; Paper and their scores; Result status - pass/fail; and total marks. Candidates with PASS status will be eligible for CA Final exam.

How to check CA Intermediate Result 2026?

To download CA Intermediate September result 2026, candidates have to go through steps shared below:

1. Visit the official ICAI website or click here: caresults.icai.org/

2. Click on the links indicating CA Intermediate Result Sep 2026

3. Enter your ICAI roll number and registration number

4. Enter CAPTCHA code as displayed

5. Click on 'submit' and check your CA result

Direct Link:

CA Intermediate Sep 2026: caresults.icai.org/caresult/ipc/

CA Intermediate Sep 2026 - Units: caresults.icai.org/caresult/ipc-units/

CA Intermediate Sep Merit List 2026

Along with result, ICAI has also released the CA Intermediate merit list for candidates to know their rank in exam. The process to download CA Intermediate merit list is the same as that for result. The merit list contains names of top rankers, roll numbers and marks secured.

ICAI will also release the CA Inter pass percentage for both groups separately, along with group-wise and overall pass statistics. Candidates are advised to download their scorecard and preserve it for future reference for CA Final registration.

The CA Intermediate January 2027 registration window will open on Nov 03, 2026, at SSP portal. Candidates who have cleared either one or both groups can register for the next level as per ICAI guidelines.