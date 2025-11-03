FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ICAI CA September 2025 Toppers: Meet toppers in all three exam categories; check percentage, rank, other details

The ICAI has released the results of the CA 2025 examinations at all levels—final, intermediate, and foundation exams — which were conducted in September 2025. Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani, and L Rajalakshmi are ICAI exam toppers in the final category.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the CA 2025 examinations at all levels-final, intermediate and foundation exams which were conducted in September 2025. The ICAI also released the list of all-India toppers. The CA 2025 exam toppers are Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani and L Rajalakshmi who have secured highest ranks at the national level in all three categories.

Who are CA 2025 exam toppers?

In the CA 2025 exam, 81,852 candidates appeared across 458 centres. The average pass percentage of both the groups was 16.23% while candidates in Group I passed with 24.66% and candidates in Group II passed with 25.26%.

Names of toppers in Final:

Mukund Agiwal (Dhamnod) – 500 marks, 83.33%, All India Rank 1

Tejas Mundada (Hyderabad) – 492 marks, 82.00%, All India Rank 2

Bakul Gupta (Alwar) – 489 marks, 81.50%, All India Rank 3

CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, congratulated the candidates who passed the exams and, applauding their hard work said that the results represent their hard work, dedication and even the support of their parents and mentors. He further said, “As you now join the proud fraternity of Chartered Accountants, let your knowledge, integrity and values contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Names of toppers in CA Intermediate Toppers 2025:

Neha Khanwani (Jaipur)– 505 marks, 84.17%,All India Rank 1

Kriti Sharma (Ahmedabad) – 503 marks, 83.83%, All India Rank 2

Akshat Birendra Nautiyal (Mumbai) – 500 marks, 83.33%, All India Rank 3

Names of toppers in CA Foundation Toppers 2025:

L Rajalakshmi (Chennai) – 360 marks, 90%, All India Rank 1

Prem Agarwal (Surat) – 354 marks, 88.50%, All India Rank 2

Neel Rajesh Shah (Mumbai) – 353 marks, 88.25%, All India Rank 3

Among the students who took both groups together, 2,727 out of 16,800 passed, after which the overall number of newly qualified Chartered Accountants stands at 11,466 in this session. 

