ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org; Check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA September 2025 results for Foundation, Inter, and Final courses on November 3, 2025. Candidates can check their ICAI CA results on the official websites: icai.org or icai.nic.in using their login credentials.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA September 2025 exam results for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses in early November. As per reports circulating on social media platforms, the ICAI CA September Result 2025 is likely to be declared on November 3, 2025. However, the institute has not issued any official confirmation yet.

Once announced, candidates can access their results on ICAI’s official websites: icai.org or icai.nic.in. Students are advised to regularly check these portals for authentic updates rather than relying solely on social media claims.

Exam Details

The CA Final exams for both Group 1 and Group 2 were conducted earlier this year. Group 1 papers took place on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, while Group 2 exams were held on September 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were scheduled for September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2. Meanwhile, the CA Foundation course examinations were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025, across multiple test centres.

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Result

Once ICAI officially releases the results, candidates can follow these steps to view and download their scorecards:

Visit the official website: icai.nic.in or icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the result link for your respective course, Foundation, Inter or Final.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and other login credentials.

Submit the details to access your result.

Check your marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

What’s Next for Candidates

After the results are announced, qualified candidates can proceed with the next level of CA courses or apply for membership registration under ICAI, depending on their course completion. Those who do not clear one or more papers will be eligible to appear in the next session as per ICAI’s examination schedule.

Students are encouraged to stay updated through ICAI’s official notifications for information about score verification, revaluation procedures, and upcoming exam cycles.

