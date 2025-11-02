ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses expected soon at icai.org; Check details here

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...
ICAI will announce results for CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams on November 3, 2025. Final and Intermediate results will be available at 2 PM IST, followed by Foundation results at 5 PM IST. Candidates can check results on the official ICAI websites.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the results for the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams on November 3, 2025. As per the official schedule, the results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams will be announced at 2 PM IST, while the CA Foundation results are expected at 5 PM IST.
Candidates can easily access their results by visiting the official ICAI websites: icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in/caresult. To view their results, candidates will need to enter their registration number or roll number on the respective result page.
Visit the official result page: icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in/caresult
Select the respective course link: Foundation, Intermediate or Final.
Enter your registration number or roll number.
Submit the details to view the result and scorecard.
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Along with the individual results, ICAI will also publish the pass percentages and merit lists for all three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. These results will reflect the candidates' performance in the September 2025 examinations.
CA Final Group 1 exams were held on September 3, 6, and 8, with Group 2 following on September 10, 12, and 14.
CA Intermediate Group 1 exams took place on September 4, 7, and 9, while Group 2 exams were scheduled for September 11, 13, and 15.
The CA Foundation exams were conducted later in the month, on September 16, 18, 20, and 22.
In the May 2025 exams, 14,247 candidates successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants. Meanwhile, in the CA Intermediate Group I, 14.67% of the 97,034 candidates who appeared for the exams cleared the exam.
These results are highly anticipated by candidates, as they reflect months of rigorous preparation. With the upcoming release, candidates can finally discover their performance and plan their next steps in their professional journey.