ICAI CA September 2025 Result: When will Foundation, Inter, and Final exam scores release? Check expected date here

Once declared, candidates who appeared for CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can check their results on the official website -- icai.org.

ICAI result update: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA September 2025 results in the first week of November 2025, reports suggest. Once declared, candidates who appeared for CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can check their results on the official website -- icai.org. Candidates need to use their registration and roll numbers to check the result. The result will include the pass percentage and merit list.

CA exams 2025

The CA Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. The CA Inter exams were held from September 4 to 15, 2025. The CA Final exams were held from September 3 to 14, 2025.

Passing criteria

CA Foundation: 40% per paper, 55% aggregate.

CA Intermediate: 40% per paper, 50% aggregate.

Passing requires meeting both conditions.

Steps to check the CA September result 2025, once declared:

Step 1: Visit icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the CA Sept Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Submit to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard.

READ | SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here