ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Final, Foundation results DECLARED at icai.nic.in, direct link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May exam today (July 6, 2025). On the official website, icai.nic.in, candidates can check the ICAI CA results for the May exams. To access the results, candidates will need to use their roll and registration numbers. ICAI CA Inter Group 1 exam was conducted on May 3, 5, and 7, while the CA Inter Group 2 exam was held on May 9, 11, and 14. ICAI CA Final group 1 exam was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.