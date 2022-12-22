ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare CA Result 2022 would be declared next month. According to ICAI, CA Results for the CA Inter Exam and the CA Final Exam are expected to be announced in January 2023. Once released, candidates can check the ICAI CA Result on the official website – icai.org.

ICAI CA inter exams were conducted between November 2 to 17, 2022. The ICAI CA final exam was held on November 1, 2022. Once released, the CA Result would be available on the official websites –icai.org and icaiexams.icai.org. The CA final group 1 exam was conducted in single shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm every day.

Recently, ICAI December Foundation Exam was conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

The result will be available on the official website for ICAI CA Results, caresults.icai.org. To access results, candidates would be required to enter their CA Inter or CA Final Roll Numbers, date of birth, and other details.