ICAI CA November Exams 2022 datesheet released for Inter, final course, check detailed schedule here

File photo

CA November Exams 2022 schedule has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exam dates are for Inter and final course examinations. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official website of ICAI on icai.org.

The Intermediate course for Group 1 exams will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022. The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14 and 16, 2022.

The international taxation- assessment test will be held on November 1 and 3, 2022, and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022.

No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday as per F. No. 12/5/2021-JCA-2 dated June 8, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance, and Pensions, Government of India.