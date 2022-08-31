Search icon
ICAI CA November Exam 2022 application dates extended to September 7, know how to apply

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Candidates can now apply till September 7, 2022 on the official website - icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

File photo

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: CA November Exams 2022 registration dates have been extended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The candidates can submit the applications till September 7 through the official website, icai.org. The application process was earlier scheduled to be end on August 31.

The ICAI CA November exam application process with late fee will end on September 10.

ICAI notice reads, "Furthermore, for students seeking change of examination city / group / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - November 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during 8th September 2022 (Thursday) to 13th September 2022 [Tuesday]. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org."

ICAI CA November 2022 Exams: Steps to apply

  • Visit the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org
  • Click on the login button, enter details and log in
  • Enter the required credentials and fill up the form
  • Upload the required documents 
  • Submit application fee
  • Download or take a printout for future references 

CA Inter exams for group one are scheduled to be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, and final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 intermediate exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and final exams will be held on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

