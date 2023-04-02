Search icon
ICAI CA May Exam 2023 in Karnataka postponed to this date, check official notice here

The official notice on postponement can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

ICAI CA May Exam 2023 in Karnataka has been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India which was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice of postponement on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

According to the notice the exam has been postponed "due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2023 (Wednesday) in the State of Karnataka at the Examination Centres at Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Hubli, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Sirsi, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura stands postponed and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 20th May, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM and at same Examination Centres. Admit Card already issued in this regard will be valid for the revised date," reads notice.

The ICAI CA May exam that was scheduled on May 10, 2023 will now be conducted on May 20, 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM and at same exam centres. 

Further, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January, 2023 in respect of all other cities and dates shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other cities and dates.

