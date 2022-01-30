ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Old course students can appear for May exams – Check details

All students of old courses can now appear for the ICAI CA May Exam 2022. As per the notification from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), all candidates who appeared in ICAI CA December 2021 exam and want to give it again will have to convert themselves to the revised scheme of education and training that was implemented from July 1, 2017.

All candidates who are preparing to appear for the CA examination should check the official notification on icai.org.

Students, who want to appear in May 2022 Foundation Exams, must note that the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is March 13, 2022.

Those who have to convert from the earlier scheme of education and training to the revised one have to visit the Self Service Portal on eservices.icai.org and login using their User ID and Password.

“Old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March, 2022.Further, the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also 13th March, 2022 for appearing in May 2022 Foundation Exams”, the ICAI official notice states.

Exam schedule

ICAI has announced exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course. These are as follows:

ICAI Foundation course exam 2022 to start from May 23, 2022

Intermediate course exam 2022 to start from May 15, 2022

Final course exam 2022 to start from May 14, 2022.

Candidates must note that the exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm in a duration of 3 hours for most exams. For further updates, candidates must check the official website.