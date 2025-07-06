ICAI CA May 2025 Topper: Meet Rajan Kabra, who secured AIR 1 with 516 marks, he is from...

In 2022, Rajan Kabra had topped the CA Intermediate exams in May, securing the first rank with a score of 378 out of 400 in CA Foundation.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in May 2025. Rajan Kabra from Mumbai has secured the top spot (AIR 1) with an 86 per cent with a score of 516/600. Nishtha Bothra and Manav Rakesh Jha secured the second and third spots in the final exam. A total of 14,247 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants following the announcement of the CA Final results and will now apply for membership to become certified Chartered Accountants.

Rajan Kabra topped in 2022, too

Kabra has added a latest achievement to his streak of academic brilliance. In 2022, he had topped the CA Intermediate exams in May, securing the first rank with a score of 378 out of 400 in CA Foundation (July 2021).

Who is Rajan Kabra?

Rajan Kabra is currently working as an industrial trainee at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as per his LinkedIn profile. He is gaining exposure to real-world business challenges and refining his strategic thinking skills.

Besides his academic and professional pursuits, Rajan has a deep love for fiction, especially the Harry Potter series, as per a TOI report. He has also been an active participant in debates, quizzes, extempores, and elocutions throughout his school and college years.

CA May 2025 Final examination

During the Final examination held in May 2025 - 99,466 candidates were admitted and exams were held across 564 centers, ICAI said in a statement. According to ICAI's statement, the Final and Intermediate exam takers were divided in Group 1 and Group 2. In CA Final, Group 1 had a pass percentage of 22.38%, while Group 2 26.43%. Meanwhile, in CA intermediate, the pass percentages were 14.67% and 21.51% for Group 1 and Group 2, respectively.